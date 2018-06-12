High risk sex offender released, expected to live in Winnipeg

Police issued a warning Tuesday about the release of a convicted sex offender who was expected to set up residence in Winnipeg.

Winston George Thomas, 41, served five months in Headingley Correctional Centre for breach of probation.

Thomas was released in December of last year but was re-arrested a short time later.

Thomas has a history of sexual offences and is considered a high risk to re-offend against women and children.

His record includes:

sexual assault

break and enter

aggravated assault

assaulting a peace officer

breach of probation

Thomas’ 2008 conviction involved a 13-year-old girl.

According to the conditions of his release, Thomas is not allowed to consume alcohol or other intoxicants, must comply with curfew checks, is required to attend assessments and counseling and is not allowed to own or carry a weapon.

He will be required to supervised probation until December 2020.

Police have asked anyone with any information about Thomas to contact the Manitoba Integrated High-Risk Sex Offender Unit at (204) 984-1888.

You may also contact the Winnipeg Police Service at (204) 986-6222, your local RCMP Detachment, or Manitoba Crime Stoppers at (204) 786-8477 or toll-free at 1-800-222-8477.