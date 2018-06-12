Stephen Colbert mocks Trump-Kim summit, calls G7 group photo ‘Still Life With Douchebag’

Stephen Colbert can’t believe that U.S. President Donald Trump has triggered a war of words with Canada and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

The Late Show host tore into the G7 conference that took place over the weekend, and then riffed off of Monday’s Trump-Kim summit — the first-ever meeting of a U.S. president and a North Korean leader to discuss denuclearization.



READ MORE: Don’t blame Asia Argento for Anthony Bourdain’s suicide, Rose McGowan says

Discussing the time difference between the eastern U.S. seaboard and Korea, Colbert joked that the summit was taking place “in the future.”

“It finally explains both their haircuts,” he quipped. “I don’t know what technology is involved there, but it’s not human.”

Colbert could barely hide his shock about the American-Canadian relationship tensions, especially between one of the strongest political alliances on the planet.

WATCH BELOW: Bizarre U.S. video shown to Kim Jong Un surfaces

“Our relations with Canada haven’t been this bad since they stole the word ‘bacon,'” he said. “Canadian bacon is just round ham, you monsters!”

He also riffed on the now-infamous picture of Trump and other world leaders taken at the G7.

“I believe it’s entitled ‘Still Life With Douchebag,'” he laughed.

There will undoubtedly be even more material for the late-night hosts on Tuesday, considering Trump has verbally attacked Trudeau again, saying the PM will “cost Canadians a lot of money.”

‘Late Show With Stephen Colbert’ airs on weeknights at 11:35 p.m. ET on Global.

(You can watch the clip, top.)