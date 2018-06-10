G7 summit with Donald Trump a ‘depressing’ experience: Angela Merkel

FRANKFURT – German Chancellor Angela Merkel found the contentious Group of Seven summit with U.S. President Donald Trump a “sobering” and “depressing” experience but says European leaders won’t be “taken advantage of” on trade.

She conceded in an interview on German public television Sunday that the meeting’s outcome “wasn’t a great thing” and that “I have spoken of a sobering experience, which for me is a lot.”

READ MORE: European leaders maintain support for G7 communique despite Donald Trump withdrawal

Merkel, French President Emmanuel Macron and the other leaders clashed with Trump over steel and aluminum tariffs as well as his decision to abandon a deal with Iran to limit its nuclear program.

WATCH: Trump shows disdain and defiance at G7

The group managed a common statement in which they agreed to disagree on some issues, only to have Trump disavow the document in a tweet after leaving the meeting.