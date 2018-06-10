European leaders maintain support for G7 communique despite Donald Trump withdrawal

France and Europe are maintaining their support for the Group of Seven communique and anyone departing from the commitments made at the summit would be showing their “incoherence and inconsistency,” a French presidency official told Reuters.

The official was reacting after U.S. President Donald Trump’s announcement on Saturday that he was backing out of the G7 communique drawn up at a summit in Canada.

“International cooperation cannot depend on being angry and on sound bites. Let’s be serious,” the official, speaking on condition of anonymity, added.

U.S. President Donald Trump’s decision to back out of a Group of Seven communique through a Twitter message has destroyed trust and Europe’s answer must be to stick even closer together, Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said on Sunday.

“It’s actually not a real surprise, we have seen this with the climate agreement or the Iran deal,” Maas said when asked to comment on Trump’s decision to back out of the G7 declaration drawn up at a summit in Canada.

“In a matter of seconds, you can destroy trust with 280 twitter characters,” Maas said, adding it would take much longer to rebuild the lost trust.

Germany continues to support the Group of Seven communique despite U.S. President Donald Trump’s decision to back out of the declaration drawn up at a summit in Canada, a government spokesman said on Sunday.

“Germany stands by the jointly agreed communique,” Steffen Seibert said in a short statement.