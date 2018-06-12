Donald Trump slams Trudeau (again), says PM will cost Canadians ‘a lot of money’

U.S. President Donald Trump slammed Prime Minister Justin Trudeau during his press conference following historic talks with North Korea on Tuesday, saying Trudeau’s post-G7 summit comments would “cost a lot of money for the people of Canada.”

Trump’s threat comes after Trudeau defended Canada during the G7 summit in Quebec over the weekend, saying his country “will not be pushed around” in regards to the Trump administration’s tariffs on steel and aluminum.

But Trump didn’t seem impressed by the comment.

After the summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Singapore, Trump recounted his recent tough exchanges with Trudeau — most specifically the U.S. president’s Twitter tirade against Trudeau, whom he has called “dishonest” and “weak.”

Trump said he watched Trudeau’s news conference on Air Force One on his way to Singapore and was upset because he thought he and Trudeau had had a positive meeting at the G7 summit.

“No, I have a good relationship with Justin Trudeau, I really did … other than he had a news conference that he had because he assumed I was in an airplane and I wasn’t watching; he learned and that’s going to coats a lot of money for the people of Canada,” Trump said.

Trump said Trudeau “probably doesn’t know that Air Force One has about 20 televisions and I see the television and he’s giving a news conference about how he will not be pushed around by the United States and I say ‘push him around? We just shook hands. It was very friendly.'”

He then compared his relationship with Trudeau with the North Korean leader.

“I have had a good relationship with Justin and I think I have a very good relationship with chairman Kim right now,” Trump said.

