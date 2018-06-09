Angela Merkel shares photo of ‘spontaneous’ meeting with Donald Trump, G7 leaders

German Chancellor Angela Merkel shared a unique photo from the sidelines of the G7 summit on Saturday in Quebec, showing the nations’ leaders gathering informally.

The photo appeared on Merkel’s Instagram account, describing the image as a “spontaneous meeting.”

“Day two of the G7 summit in Canada: spontaneous meeting between two working sessions. #G7Charlevoix,” reads the social media post.

The photo shows U.S. President Donald Trump sitting in a chair while Merkel, French President Emmanuel Macron, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, and United Kingdom Prime Minister Theresa May hover around a table.

The image was shared shortly after Trump held a press conference before departing the summit to head to Singapore for his summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

Prior to his departure, Trump aired his grievances about trade barriers and how the U.S. is being treated like a “the piggy bank that everybody’s robbing” and that the “United States has been taken advantage of.”

The president also denied the G7 meetings were contentious but maintained his confrontational stance.

“Our companies have moved out and moved to Mexico and other countries, including Canada. Now…we are going to fix that situation. And if it’s not fixed, we’re not going to deal with those countries,” Trump said. “Now, the relationship that I’ve had is great, so you can tell that to your fake friends at CNN.”

Many social media users began to share Merkel’s, suggesting there’s noticeable tension in the photo.

G7 summed up in one photo. pic.twitter.com/TLv1wr6xrW — Greg Hogben (@MyDaughtersArmy) June 9, 2018

The body language pic.twitter.com/E9o6TPzek6 — Laura Rozen (@lrozen) June 9, 2018

Angela Merkel's office has released this photo taken today at the G7, which tells you a lot about how things went. pic.twitter.com/IXX6K3ayys — David Mack (@davidmackau) June 9, 2018

My God, this G7 is producing a hell of a set of images.

Has Angela Merkel placed Trump on the naughty seat? pic.twitter.com/yMIJr1nE1U — John O'Brennan (@JohnOBrennan2) June 9, 2018

Anyone is having a better weekend than Angela Merkel right now. #G7Summit pic.twitter.com/K9QmWxHxaP — Amee Vanderpool (@girlsreallyrule) June 9, 2018

Trump said Saturday that he has a great relationship with his allies.

“I would say that the level of relationship is a 10. We have a great relationship. Angela and Emmanuel and Justin. I would say the relationship is a 10,” Trump said.

The other G7 leaders met without Trump for the rest of the day, discussing climate change and international development.