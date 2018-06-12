Trump-Kim summit: 5 key moments you may have missed

U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korea’s Kim Jong Un wrapped up a historic nuclear summit Tuesday in Singapore with the American president pledging unspecified “security guarantees” to the North and Kim recommitting complete denuclearization.

It was the first time an American president has met with a North Korean leader. And the meeting between 72-year-old Trump and (around) 33-year-old Kim seemed unthinkable only months ago, but the two came together, shook hands, dined together and went on a courtyard stroll.

READ MORE: Trump, Kim commit to ‘complete denuclearization’ of Korean peninsula after historic summit

Trump even said he formed a “very special bond” with Kim.

In case you missed it, here are five key things to come out of the summit between the two leaders.

The handshake

Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un met at 9:04 a.m. local time and shook hands for about 10 to 15 seconds. While Trump initially seemed stern, when they left the stage and walked down the hallway to a meeting with the media, both men were all smiles.

PHOTOS: Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un’s historic summit in Singapore

After the historic handshake, Trump said, “it’s going to be a great discussion and I think a tremendous success.”

Through a translator, Kim said: “The past has … placed many obstacles in our way but we overcame all of them and we are here today.”

WATCH: Trump-Kim summit — Donald Trump, Kim Jong Un all smiles in first meeting

The private meeting between Trump and Kim

After the handshakes, Trump and Kim met privately for around 40 minutes — with only two translators in the room. Trump had said on Saturday he would know within a minute of meeting Kim whether he would reach a deal.

Later Trump said, “from the beginning, we got along.” There was no word what specifically the pair discussed.

READ MORE: Asian leaders show cautious optimism after Donald Trump, Kim Jong Un meeting

After the meeting, Kim was heard telling Trump through a translator: “I think the entire world is watching this moment. Many people in the world will think of this as a scene from a fantasy…science fiction movie.”

WATCH: Trump-Kim summit: ‘Very, very good’: Trump comments on meeting

The expanded meeting

The pair then walked to a larger meeting, with 10 other people seated at the table.

While Trump and Kim walked to the larger gathering, reporters called out to Kim, asking about denuclearization.

“Chairman Kim, will you denuclearize?” and “Mr. Kim, will you give up your nuclear weapons, sir?” were heard. Kim did not respond to these questions.

READ MORE: North Korea state media plasters front pages with Kim Jong Un’s Singapore trip

Trump was joined by U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, National Security Adviser John Bolton White House Chief of Staff John Kelly. Kim’s team included former military intelligence chief Kim Yong Chol, foreign minister Ri Yong Ho and Ri Su Yong, vice chairman of the ruling Workers’ Party.

Heading into the expanded meeting, Trump said “we will solve a big problem” and “a big dilemma.”

Through a translator, Kim said “There will be challenges ahead but we will work with Trump. We overcame all kinds of scepticism and speculations about this summit and I believe that this is good for the peace.”

WATCH: Trump-Kim summit — inside the meeting between Trump and Kim

The working lunch

The two delegations then attended a working lunch, where Korean stuffed cucumbers, beef short rib confit, sweet and sour pork and Haagen Daaz vanilla ice cream with cherry coulis were served.

When they entered for lunch, Trump jokingly asked photographers if they were making sure they made everyone look “handsome” and “thin.”

After eating, they took a brief stroll together in a courtyard outside the hotel; Trump appeared to delight in showing his North Korean counterpart the interior of “the beast,” the famed U.S. presidential limousine known for its high-tech fortifications.

WATCH: Trump shows Kim his presidential motorcade during the afternoon walk

The signing of ‘historic documents’

After lunch, the two spent some time apart and then came back together to sign three “historic documents,” as referred to by Trump.

Photographs of the documents indicate the leaders agreed to “work toward complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula,” and the leaders will endeavour to establish “new US-DPRK relations.”

“We had a historic meeting, and decided to leave the past behind,” Kim said while signing.

When asked about denuclearization, Trump said, “we’re starting that process very quickly.”

The document made no mention of the sanctions and nor was there any reference to finally signing a peace treaty. (North Korea and the United States were on opposite sides in the 1950-53 Korean War and are technically still combatants).

The human rights issue

Kim left the hotel in Singapore around 1:50 p.m., but Trump stuck around to talk with the media.

During the press conference, the U.S. president was grilled over North Korea’s human rights issues as well as U.S. sanctions against the nation.

READ MORE: North Korea defector says prisoners fed to dogs, women forced to have abortions

Trump was also asked if he discussed the case of Otto Warmbier, the American college student who suffered brain damage while in North Korean custody and died in June 2017, days after he was returned home to Ohio. He replied that Warmbier, “did not die in vain” because his death brought about the nuclear talks.

Trump also said he talked about human rights issues with Kim but did not elaborate.

The president added that the sanctions on North Korea will remain until there is further progress of denuclearization, which he said “takes a long time”, but “going to start very soon.”

What’s next?

After the signing, Trump said he expected to “meet many times” in the future with Kim and, in response to questions, said he “absolutely” would invite Kim to the White House. For his part, Kim hailed the “historic meeting” and said they “decided to leave the past behind.”

— With files from Reuters and the Associated Press