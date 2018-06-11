Live coverage: Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un meet in Singapore

After months of back-and-forth, the President of the United States and the leader of North Korea are set to meet in Singapore Tuesday.

The meeting is set to begin at 9 p.m. local time, or 9 a.m. Eastern Time. Kim Jong Un is expected to leave Singapore at 2 p.m. local time, whereas Donald Trump is expected to leave at 7 p.m.

READ MORE: Trump and Kim in Singapore: Here’s what to expect from the historic summit

Trump said just hours before the face-to-face that “meetings between staffs and representatives are going well,” and that he’ll know soon whether there can be a “real deal.”



Story continues below Meetings between staffs and representatives are going well and quickly….but in the end, that doesn’t matter. We will all know soon whether or not a real deal, unlike those of the past, can happen! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 11, 2018

Along with the denuclearization of North Korea, Kim Jong Un and Trump are expected to talk about economic sanctions on the Asian nation.

You can watch the proceedings in the player above, and follow along with developments in the live blog below.