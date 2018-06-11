Live
June 11, 2018 7:20 pm

Live coverage: Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un meet in Singapore

By National Online Journalist, Breaking News  Global News

WATCH LIVE: Ongoing coverage of the historic summit between Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un

A A

After months of back-and-forth, the President of the United States and the leader of North Korea are set to meet in Singapore Tuesday.

The meeting is set to begin at 9 p.m. local time, or 9 a.m. Eastern Time. Kim Jong Un is expected to leave Singapore at 2 p.m. local time, whereas Donald Trump is expected to leave at 7 p.m.

READ MORE: Trump and Kim in Singapore: Here’s what to expect from the historic summit

Trump said just hours before the face-to-face that “meetings between staffs and representatives are going well,” and that he’ll know soon whether there can be a “real deal.”

Along with the denuclearization of North Korea, Kim Jong Un and Trump are expected to talk about economic sanctions on the Asian nation.

You can watch the proceedings in the player above, and follow along with developments in the live blog below.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Donald Trump
Donald Trump Kim Jong Un
Donald Trump Kim Jong Un Singapore summit
Donald Trump North Korea
Kim Jong U
Kim Jong-Un
Km Jong Un Donald Trump
relationship between Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un
Singapore meeting
Singapore summit
Singapore summit. Donald Trump
Trump and Kim Jong Un
Trump Kim Jong Un

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News