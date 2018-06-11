Rise in suicide calls sparks crisis services reminder from Elgin County OPP

Elgin County OPP are reminding the public that crisis services are available 24/7 after responding to five suicide calls in a little more than 24 hours.

Of the five calls, two happened in Port Stanley, one in Port Burwell, one in Bayham, and the other was south of St. Thomas.

In all but one case, provincial police were able to intervene, negotiate with the individual, and take them to hospital.

Provincial police said they found one 77-year-old man without vital signs at around 7:00 pm Friday, near the lift bridge at Kettle Creek River in Port Stanley. They said no foul play is suspected in the death.

Police would like to remind individuals experiencing mental health concerns, addictions, or crisis that they can contact Reach Out, a 24-hour-a-day, 7-day-a-week phone service. Reach Out can be contacted by calling 519-433-2023, or toll free at 1-866-933-2023.

Additional walk in support is available through the Canadian Mental Health Association, located at 110 Centre Street in St. Thomas, Ontario during regular business hours — 8:30 am – 4:30 pm — or at the St. Thomas Elgin General Hospital, 24 hours, 7 days a week, in room 183.