June 11, 2018

OPP identify victim in fatal train collision in Ingersoll

Oxford County OPP identified the victim in a collision involving a pedestrian and a VIA Rail passenger train.

Police said Brittany Bergsma of Ingersoll was pronounced dead at the scene when officers responded to the collision on Friday evening that took place in the area of McKeand Street.

According to police, the 18-year-old died from the injuries she sustained in the collision with the train travelling westbound on the Canadian National (CN) Railway tracks.

Police said foul play is not suspected in Bergsma’s death and that she was the lone pedestrian involved in the collision.

The investigation into Bergsma’s death has been turned over to CN police.

