June 11, 2018

Hamilton Tiger-Cats add special teams coordinator

Hamilton Tiger-Cats Head Coach June Jones has added to his coaching staff.

Frank Gansz Jr. is the new special teams coordinator.

Gansz was a guest coach at Hamilton’s training camp the past three weeks. He has no CFL experience.

He spent nine years as a special teams coordinator in the National Football League with the Oakland Raiders (1998-99), Kansas City Chiefs (2001-05) and Baltimore Ravens (2006-07).

He has also coached under Jones at Southern Methodist University (2011-12).

The Tiger-Cats start practice Tuesday as they prepare for their season opener on Saturday, June 16, at Calgary.

Kick-off is at 7 p.m. eastern.

CHML’s Fifth Quarter will air right after the game.

