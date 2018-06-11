Hamilton Tiger-Cats add special teams coordinator

Hamilton Tiger-Cats Head Coach June Jones has added to his coaching staff.
Frank Gansz Jr. is the new special teams coordinator.
Gansz was a guest coach at Hamilton’s training camp the past three weeks. He has no CFL experience.
He spent nine years as a special teams coordinator in the National Football League with the Oakland Raiders (1998-99), Kansas City Chiefs (2001-05) and Baltimore Ravens (2006-07).
He has also coached under Jones at Southern Methodist University (2011-12).
The Tiger-Cats start practice Tuesday as they prepare for their season opener on Saturday, June 16, at Calgary.
Kick-off is at 7 p.m. eastern.
