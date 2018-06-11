Longtime cabinet minister Geoffrey Kelley not running in 2018 Quebec elections

Geoffrey Kelley has become the eighth member of Quebec Premier Philippe Couillard‘s cabinet to announce he won’t seek re-election this year.

Kelley, 63, has been a Liberal member of the legislature since 1994 and native affairs minister since 2014.

He also oversaw the same portfolio in previous mandates.

Kelley joins fellow ministers Laurent Lessard, Robert Poëti, Tourism Minister Julie Boulet, Public Security Minister Martin Coiteux, Justice Minister Stephanie Vallée, Jean-Marc Fournier and Immigration Minister David Heurtel in deciding to pack it in.

Nine Liberal backbenchers have also said they won’t run again in the campaign leading to the Oct. 1 election.