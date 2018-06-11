Politics
Longtime cabinet minister Geoffrey Kelley not running in 2018 Quebec elections

By The Canadian Press

Geoffrey Kelley will not seek reelection in the 2018 elections.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot
Geoffrey Kelley has become the eighth member of Quebec Premier Philippe Couillard‘s cabinet to announce he won’t seek re-election this year.

Kelley, 63, has been a Liberal member of the legislature since 1994 and native affairs minister since 2014.

He also oversaw the same portfolio in previous mandates.

WATCH BELOW: What drew Geoffrey Kelley to politics?


Story continues below

Kelley joins fellow ministers Laurent Lessard, Robert Poëti, Tourism Minister Julie Boulet, Public Security Minister Martin Coiteux, Justice Minister Stephanie ValléeJean-Marc Fournier and Immigration Minister David Heurtel in deciding to pack it in.

Nine Liberal backbenchers have also said they won’t run again in the campaign leading to the Oct. 1 election.

© 2018 The Canadian Press

