June 8, 2018 3:28 pm

Quebec cabinet minister Laurent Lessard decides to not seek re-election this year

By The Canadian Press

A seventh member of Quebec Premier Philippe Couillard's Liberal cabinet has announced he won't seek re-election later this year. Agriculture Minister Laurent Lessard says the decision is driven by family reasons.

Lessard, 55, has been a member of the legislature since 2003 and has also been responsible for the Labour, Municipal Affairs, Transport and Forestry departments.

He is a notary by training and served as Thetford-Mines mayor between 1999 and 2003.

Lessard joins fellow ministers Robert Poëti, Julie Boulet, Martin Coiteux, Stephanie Vallée, Jean-Marc Fournier and David Heurtel in deciding to pack it in.

Nine Liberal backbenchers have also said they won’t run again in the campaign leading to the Oct. 1 election.

© 2018 The Canadian Press

