Quebec Immigration Minister David Heurtel not seeking re-election

Quebec Immigration Minister David Heurtel is the latest member of Premier Philippe Couillard‘s government to announce he won’t run again in this fall’s election.

READ MORE: Quebec party leaders agree to English-language debate ahead of provincial election

Heurtel confirmed the news on his Facebook page Friday and said illness in his family makes it impossible for him to continue his political career.

READ MORE: Minister reaches out to English-speaking Quebecers in daylong forum

He joins fellow Liberal cabinet ministers Martin Coiteux, Stephanie Vallée and Jean-Marc Fournier in deciding to pack it in.

WATCH BELOW: Will more Quebec Anglos run in the next election?

Heurtel, 45, was first elected in a December 2013 byelection and then re-elected the following year.

READ MORE: Quebec Justice Minister Stephanie Vallée won’t seek re-election

He served as environment minister between 2014 and 2017 before moving to the immigration portfolio.

READ MORE: Liberal MNA Jean-Marc Fournier won’t seek re-election in 2018

At least one other cabinet minister is reportedly contemplating his future, while about 10 Liberal backbenchers have also confirmed they won’t seek re-election in the Oct. 1 vote.

WATCH BELOW: Jean-Marc Fournier not seeking re-election in 2018