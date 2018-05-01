Quebec party leaders agree to English-language debate ahead of provincial election

Quebec Premier Philippe Couillard, Parti Québécois Leader Jean-François Lisée and Coalition Avenir Québec Leader François Legault say they are willing to participate in an English-language televised debate ahead of the upcoming election in October, marking a historic first in the province.

“I would be very happy to do this,” said Couillard on Tuesday. “It would be actually normal that we conduct a debate in English. I hope it will take place.”

A group of English-language news organizations — including Global Montreal, the Montreal Gazette, CTV, CBC, and CJAD — extended an invitation last week to the leaders of Quebec’s major political parties to hold a live debate in English this fall.

“Quebec’s political class must continue to make a concerted effort to engage, address and challenge Quebec’s English-speaking population,” the group said in a letter.

While party leaders regularly participate in French-language events during the election campaign season, this would be the first televised debate in English to be held in Quebec.

On Tuesday, Lisée said English Quebecers have been “taken for granted” by the Quebec Liberal Party and that he was looking forward to a debate.

“I think Mr. Couillard has a lot to answer for in French and English,” he said.

Québec Solidaire has not yet said whether it is willing to participate.

Debate next fall

The group of news organizations proposed that leaders of the province’s four main political parties hold a debate on Sept. 14.

They would field pre-taped questions from members of the English-speaking community and take part in one-on-one exchanges.

The debate, which would be held at the Maison Radio-Canada in Montreal, would last up to 90 minutes.

It would be broadcast live on the platforms of Global Montreal and other English-language media organizations.