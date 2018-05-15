Quebec party leaders to participate in English-language debate ahead of provincial election

In what marks a first in the province’s history, the leaders of Quebec’s four major political parties will be taking part in the first-ever televised English-language debate this fall.

Quebec Premier Philippe Couillard, Parti Québécois Leader Jean-François Lisée, Coalition Avenir Québec Leader François Legault and Québec Solidaire co-spokesperson Manon Massé have all confirmed their participation.

A group of English-language news organizations — including Global Montreal, the Montreal Gazette, CTV, CBC, City and CJAD — will broadcast and livestream the event in the lead-up to the provincial election.

The debate is scheduled to take place on Sept. 17 from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The format and moderation of the debate will be announced at a later date.

