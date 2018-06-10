Hundreds turn out for music, food, dancing at Peterborough Greek Festival

Opa!

Sunday’s sunshine was the perfect backdrop for Peterborough’s annual Greek Festival, bringing hundreds of people to Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church.

“Being Greek, we open our doors to be part of the community and welcome everybody into the community,” said Dean Pappas, a city councillor and one of the organizers behind the day. “That’s part of what today’s about, kind of showing off what we do and how we do it.”

Aspa Bouzinelos, another festival organizer, said the event gets bigger every year. About 700 people were expected to attend on Sunday.

The festival offered a little something for everyone, from dancing and live music to, of course, food.

There were kebabs, Greek salad and lamb roasting slowly on a spit.

That was a big draw for members of Panhellenic, a North America-wide motorcycle club that celebrates Greek culture. Members from the Mississauga branch road up to Peterborough to support their fellow Greeks.

“We love lamb because we only eat lamb during Greek Easter, so the lamb for us is actually a very big delicacy, so we’re lined up here with everyone, waiting to have our little meal going on,” said member Nick Tefoglou.

The Festival ran from noon to 5 p.m.