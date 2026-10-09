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Canada

Saskatchewan company fined after wash bay attendant pinched between vehicles

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 9, 2026 1:44 pm
1 min read
The Saskatchewan provincial flag flies on a flagpole in Ottawa, Thursday, July 23, 2026 in Ottawa. View image in full screen
The Saskatchewan provincial flag flies on a flagpole in Ottawa, Thursday, July 23, 2026 in Ottawa. Adrian Wyld / THE CANADIAN PRESS
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An agriculture company has been fined $100,000 for contravening employee safety regulations after a worker was pinched between vehicles in a wash bay in Saskatoon.

The province says a worker with Agrifoods International Co-operative was seriously injured in November 2023.

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It says the worker was pinched between a semi-trailer and a milk tanker trailer while working as a wash bay attendant.

The province says the company failed to ensure that only trained operators are allowed to use powered mobile equipment.

The company pleaded guilty to the charge on Sept. 29 in Saskatoon Provincial Court.

The province says two additional charges were withdrawn.

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