City of Kawartha Lakes home destroyed by cooking-related fire Sunday

A home near Dunsford was burned to the ground after flames tore through the structure Sunday.

City of Kawartha Lakes Fire Chief Ron Raymer said the fire began in the kitchen, where the homeowners were cooking with oil and left it unattended.

READ MORE: Kitchen fire causes significant damage to southwest Calgary home, displaces residents

Firefighters responding to the blaze shortly after noon discovered flames shooting through the roof.

Raymer said there was concern that the fire would spread to neighbouring houses and another building on the property. Fortunately, he said, firefighters were able to contain the blaze, but were unable to save the home.

READ MORE: Fire destroys one home, forces three families to evacuate in Temple

He said the fire is another reminder that cooking should never be left unattended.

Damage is estimated at $300,000.