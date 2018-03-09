Calgary fire department
March 9, 2018 6:28 pm

Kitchen fire causes significant damage to southwest Calgary home, displaces residents

A kitchen fire caused significant damage to a southwest Calgary home on Friday.

A man and elderly dog were evacuated from a home in Calgary’s Haysboro neighbourhood on Friday morning after a kitchen fire ignited and began spread.

Firefighters were called to a house on Hillgreen Place S.W. at about 11:40 a.m. after receiving a 911 call. When crews arrived, smoke and flames could be seen from outside the house and additional crews were called.

The man and dog managed to leave the home before firefighters arrived after the man was alerted by a smoke alarm.

The Calgary Fire Department (CFD) said the man tried to fight the fire himself. He was treated by EMS for smoke damage at the scene as a result of his efforts.

A neighbour was also evacuated as a precaution because of preexisting health concerns.

Fire crews were quickly able to gain control of the flames and no nearby buildings were damaged.

The home sustained significant damage to the main floor and smoke damage through the house.

Two people, as well as the elderly dog, lived in the house, but only the man and dog were home at the time of the fire. Officials said all three have been displaced by the fire.

An investigator determined the fire was accidental and started in the kitchen after cooking oil reached its ignition temperature, burst into flames and spread through the kitchen and the home’s attic.

The CFD said kitchen fires are the most common type of preventable fire crews are called to on a daily basis.

