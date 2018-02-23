Man suffers 2nd-degree burns in Calgary garage fire

A man was taken to hospital with a second-degree burn on his lower leg on Friday evening, sustained in a garage fire on 6A Street NE.

The Calgary Fire Department (CFD) arrived on scene at around 8 p.m. and found a fully-involved detached garage with two vehicles inside.

Crews treated the man at the scene and he was taken to hospital by paramedics.

Firefighters stopped the fire from spreading to nearby buildings.

“The fire was contained to the structure of origin and there were no other injuries,” the CFD said in a news release.

Crews stayed on scene on Friday night battling hot spots.

They issued a reminder to citizens that “gasoline and its fumes are highly flammable and should only be used as a motor fuel; never as a solvent or a degreaser.”