Fire destroys one home, forces three families to evacuate in Temple

By Anchor  Global News

Fire destroyed a home in the community of Temple.

Mike Hills / Global News
The charred frame of a home is all that remains after a fire broke out in the northeast community of Temple.

The Calgary Fire Department responded to the early morning fire at around 2:40 a.m. on Sunday, in the 5600 block of Temple Drive.

When fire crews arrived they found a large amount of smoke and flames coming from the side of the house.

Two people inside managed to get out safely.

Residents living on either side of the house had to be evacuated, but their homes weren’t damaged.

There were no reports of any injuries.

