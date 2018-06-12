Fans have spoken: the best moments in Winnipeg Blue Bombers history are…

A week ago, Doug Brown and Greg Mackling decided on the top 16 moments in Blue Bombers history — the podcast is included here if you want to review the options.

You, the fans, voted for your most memorable moment, and the results are in.

Here is how the poll played out — the Top 5 moments in Blue Bombers history are:

1. Milt Stegall’s 100-yard touchdown catch and run / July 2006 vs. Edmonton

It is no surprise that this event topped the list. Milt Stegall’s miracle catch will never be forgotten among Blue Bombers fans.

With the Bombers trailing Edmonton 22-19 with no time left on the clock and the ball at their own 10-yard line, quarterback Kevin Glenn dropped back and threw the ball up to Stegall who caught it, eluded two Eskimo defenders and promptly ran down the sideline untouched for the game-winning touchdown.

Stegall’s heroics garnered over 33 per cent of the vote.

2. Michael Gray’s goal line interception / 1988 Grey Cup

It was remembered as the “Immaculate Interception.” The Blue Bombers were clinging to a three-point lead over the B.C. Lions with just under two minutes remaining in the 76th Grey Cup in Ottawa and with the Lions on the Bombers 7-yard line. Defensive end Michael Gray intercepted a Matt Dunigan pass in the Bomber end zone and the blue and gold hung on to win the game 22-21.

Coming in at second place, Gray’s interception garnered over 18 per cent of the vote.

3. Matt Dunigan’s 700-yard passing performance / July 1994 vs. Edmonton

On July 14, 1994, Matt Dunigan passed his way into professional football history, throwing for 713 yards and five touchdowns in a 50-35 win over the Edmonton Eskimos at Canad Inns Stadium.

Dunigan’s performance came in third in voting at 11.5 per cent.

4. 1961 Grey Cup winning touchdown

The 49th Grey Cup between the Blue Bombers and Tiger-Cats needed overtime. That’s when Bomber quarterback Ken Ploen called his own number and ran down the sideline for the winning score.

Ploen also attracted 11.5 per cent of the vote, so we’ll call it a tie for third spot with Dunigan.

5. Milt Stegall all-time touchdown record / July 2007 vs. Hamilton

It wasn’t flashy, but in a home game against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats on July 27, 2007, Milt Stegall caught a one-yard shovel pass from quarterback Kevin Glenn and walked into the end zone at Canad Inns Stadium. It was Stegall’s 138th touchdown of his career, making him the all-time CFL leader.

Stegall appears in the top five for the second time, with his record-breaking touchdown getting just under eight per cent of the vote.

This concludes our three-part Bomber web series. Thanks for reading and voting!

