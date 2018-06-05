You choose: What are the top five moments in Winnipeg Blue Bombers history?

Now that we’ve covered the top players and coaches in Winnipeg Blue Bombers history, we want to know which moments stand out as being the best over the years.

Doug Brown and Greg Mackling have once again narrowed the list, offering up their top 16 moments in Blue Bombers history.

Here they are in no particular order. Be sure to vote on which moment you think ranks highest at the end of the article.

Michael Gray’s goal line interception / 1988 Grey Cup

It was remembered as the “Immaculate Interception.” The Blue Bombers were clinging to a three-point lead over the B.C. Lions with just under two minutes remaining in the 76th Grey Cup in Ottawa and with the Lions on the Bombers 7-yard line. Defensive end Michael Gray intercepted a Matt Dunigan pass in the Bomber end zone and the blue and gold hung on to win the game 22-21.

Greg Battle’s interception return for touchdown / 1990 Grey Cup

Greg Battle’s third quarter interception helped the Bombers win the 78th Grey Cup over the Edmonton Eskimos, the most recent championship for the franchise. With the blue and gold leading 10-4, Battle picked off a Tracy Ham pass and returned it 34 yards for a touchdown. It was Battles’s second interception of the game and the Bombers went on to score 28 points in the third quarter alone. They won the game 50-11.

Milt Stegall’s 100-yard touchdown catch and run / July 2006 vs. Edmonton

Milt Stegall’s miracle catch will never be forgotten among Blue Bombers fans. With the Bombers trailing Edmonton 22-19 with no time left on the clock and the ball at their own 10-yard line, quarterback Kevin Glenn dropped back and threw the ball up to Stegall who caught it, eluded two Eskimo defenders and promptly ran down the sideline untouched for the game-winning touchdown.

Stan Mikowas’s Fumble Recovery / 1984 Grey Cup

With the Blue Bombers and Hamilton Tiger-Cats locked in a tight game late in the second quarter, Bombers linebacker Tyrone Jones forced Ti-Cat quarterback and ex-Bomber Dieter Brock to fumble. Defensive tackle Stan Mikowas recovered the ball and returned it 22 yards for a touchdown, putting the Bombers up 24-17. They went on to win the championship game 47-17.

Milt Stegall all-time touchdown record / July 2007 vs. Hamilton

It wasn’t flashy, but in a home game against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats on July 27, 2007, Milt Stegall caught a one-yard shovel pass from quarterback Kevin Glenn and walked into the end zone at Canad Inns Stadium. It was Stegall’s 138th touchdown of his career, making him the all-time CFL leader.

Tom Burgess’s 30-yard run / 1990 East Final

With the Blue Bombers and Toronto Argonauts tied 17-17 late in the fourth quarter, quarterback Tom Burgess scampered 30 yards to set up a game-winning field goal by Trevor Kennerd. The Bombers won the game 20-17 to advance to the Grey Cup, which they also won.

Matt Dunigan’s 700-yard passing performance / July 1994 vs. Edmonton

On July 14, 1994, Matt Dunigan passed his way into professional football history, throwing for 713 yards and five touchdowns in a 50-35 win over the Edmonton Eskimos at Canad Inns Stadium.

Juran Bolden’s interception / 2001 East final

Juran Bolden clinched a berth in the 2001 Grey Cup Game for the Blue Bombers with his late-game 54-yard interception return against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats with just seconds remaining in the East Final. Winnipeg won the game 28-13 before losing the Grey Cup to Calgary.

1991 Grey Cup in Winnipeg

The 79th Grey Cup was the first ever CFL championship game hosted by the city of Winnipeg. The game was won by the Toronto Argonauts, led by their quarterback Matt Dunigan, who would go on to sign with the Blue Bombers ahead of the 1992 season.

Bombers win at New Mosaic Stadium / July 2017

In the first ever regular season game at New Mosaic Stadium in Regina, the Blue Bombers beat the Saskatchewan Roughriders 43-40 in overtime, spoiling the Canada Day party for Rider fans that year.

1972 West Final wild finish

The Blue Bombers suffered an upset in the 1972 West Final in Winnipeg, losing to the Saskatchewan Roughriders 27-24 after a wild sequence to end the game. After the Riders missed a game-winning field goal attempt with no time remaining, and with the Bombers unable to give up a single point in their own end zone, a series of punts ensued before the Bombers eventually got called for a no-yards penalty. This led to a second field goal chance for Saskatchewan kicker Jack Abendschan, which he made.

Andrew Harris’ game-winning touchdown / July 2017

Trailing by 12 points with under two minutes remaining against the Montreal Alouettes, the Blue Bombers put together a comeback for the ages, capped off by an Andrew Harris one-yard touchdown plunge on the last play of the game. Winnipeg won the game 41-40 and went on to win their next four games.

1961 Grey Cup winning touchdown

The 49th Grey Cup between the Blue Bombers and Tiger-Cats needed overtime. That’s when Bomber quarterback Ken Ploen called his own number and ran down the sideline for the winning score.

Joe Poplawski’s onside kick / September 1978 vs. Ottawa

The Blue Bombers trailed 29-17 late in the fourth quarter on Sept. 9, 1978 in Ottawa. After a touchdown catch by receiver Joe Poplawski pulled the blue and gold to within five points with just over a minute left, Poplawski was sent back out to attempt an onside kick. The Bombers recovered the kick and managed to score another touchdown in the dying seconds to win the game.

Milt Stegall’s four touchdowns on four receptions / October 2005 vs. B.C.

Milt Stegall’s name has appeared many times on this list. He has another nomination here for scoring a touchdown on each of his four receptions at home against the B.C. Lions on Thanksgiving Day during the 2005 season. He put up 234 yards that day, including a 101-yard score.

Vince Ferragamo’s appearance in Winnipeg

Fans packed into the old Winnipeg Stadium on August 8, 1981 to watch former NFL quarterback Vince Ferragamo play as a member of the visiting Montreal Alouettes. The Bombers won the game 58-2 with Ferragamo throwing for under 100 yards to go along with two interceptions.

