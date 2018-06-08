Man found guilty of 1st-degree murder in fatal stabbing of Toronto cancer researcher

A man accused of killing Toronto cancer researcher Dr. Mark Ernsting in the city’s downtown back in 2015 has been found guilty by a jury of first-degree murder.

The finding against Calvin Michael Nimoh was announced Friday evening at a downtown Toronto court.

“There really is no justice for murder of an innocent (person),” Robert Iseman, Ernsting’s husband, told reporters outside of court shortly after the verdict was read out while thanking the Crown Attorney, court staff and Toronto police.

READ MORE: Calvin Nimoh back in Toronto court after mistrial declared in murder trial

“Mark will be remembered as who he was: My loving husband, a devoted son, a brother and uncle, a fierce friend. (He had) a brilliant mind and a passionate heart and (he was) a productive member of our society. He will be missed by so many.”

Ernsting was out walking near his Carlton Street condominium on Dec. 15, 2015 when he was stabbed. Nimoh was later charged with first-degree murder in connection with the incident.

In early May, a trial began for Nimoh but a mistrial was declared the day after it began. The mistrial was declared after Justice David McCombs learned information was introduced to the jury that was not heard inside the courtroom. The second trial began on May 25.

READ MORE: Mistrial declared in 1st-degree murder trial of man accused of stabbing Toronto cancer researcher

After the verdict on Friday, Toronto police homicide squad Det. Paul Worden said Ernsting impacted many lives.

“Even though his life was cut down too short, (he) lived a full life,” he said.

“The work he did and the relationships he had affected a lot of people.”

READ MORE: 1st-degree murder trial begins for man accused of stabbing Toronto cancer researcher

Worden thanked the Crown Attorney’s Office and the jury, citing their work that went into the trial.

“Mark was an innocent victim just minding his own business that night,” he said.

“It’s satisfying to know that a person who is capable of doing this will not be back out on the streets for a very long time.”

A sentencing hearing for Nimoh has been scheduled for June 15.