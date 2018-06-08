Bus hits woman on Vancouver’s Granville Street, but it was her fault: police

A woman was hit by a bus on Granville Street on Wednesday, but she wasn’t injured and it happened after she didn’t look both ways.

That’s according to the Metro Vancouver Transit Police (MVTP), who were responding to a video that was posted to YouTube on Wednesday.

The video shows the busy intersection of Granville and Dunsmuir in downtown Vancouver at about 5:20 p.m.

Then, to the right of the frame, a woman can be seen moving northbound hurriedly before a TransLink bus hits her on the side, knocking her to the ground.

The bus then stops as the pedestrian lies on the ground, moving.

MVTP spokesperson Anne Drennan said the bus was moving “very slowly,” and had been at the intersection waiting for the light to turn green before it hit the woman.

The pedestrian was running northbound to catch a southbound bus, she added.

The woman saw the bus ahead of her on the other side of the street and darted out to catch it, but admitted she didn’t look the other way.

“She didn’t even want to go to hospital,” Drennan said.

A doctor examined her and found that she didn’t sustain any injuries — a conclusion that the woman agreed with.

Transit police also spoke with the bus driver and a number of witnesses.

Drennan described the woman’s movement as “sudden” before the impact with the bus.