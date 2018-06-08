Be bear aware: warnings issued Kananaskis, Two Lakes Provincial Park

Alberta Parks has issued two bear notices for the Kananaskis region and Two Lakes Provincial Park.

A bear warning was issued on Thursday for the Interlakes campground where a grizzly bear has been frequenting the campground.

“Although an advisory is in place for this area, bears can be encountered anywhere in the Kananaskis Region at any time,” the website said Friday.

The province is also asking park patrons to report bear sightings immediately at 403-591-7755

There is a bear in area warning for the Two Lakes Provincial Park.

Two Lakes Provincial Park is about 144 kilometres west of Grand Prairie, Alta.

“A grizzly bear has repeatedly been seen along the roadway and in the vicinity of both lakes,” the park’s website said Friday.

The province recommends the following when camping in parks with a bear in the area:

Keep campsites clean.

Store all food and other scented products (eg. toothpaste, gasoline) in vehicles when not at the campsite.

Do not leave pet food out when campsite is unoccupied.

Supervise young children at all times.

Keep pets on leash or leave them at home. Loose dogs can attract and irritate bears.

Additionally, the province said the following tips can help people avoid surprise encounters with bears: