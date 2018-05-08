Canada
May 8, 2018 2:29 pm
Updated: May 8, 2018 2:46 pm

‘A bear’s best friend:’ Alberta naturalist Charlie Russell dies at 76

By Staff The Canadian Press

WATCH: 2017 interview with naturalist Charlie Russell on Global News.

A A

An Alberta naturalist described as a bear’s best friend has died.

Charlie Russell, who spent decades trying to teach people how to live with bears instead of fearing them, died on Monday.

Russell, who was 76, grew up in a southern Alberta ranching family, the son of famed conservationist Andy Russell.

READ MORE: Sanctuary could send bear cubs back to Alberta by summer

It was when he was helping his father shoot a documentary on bears that he discovered his own appreciation for the mighty animal.

Russell spent 12 years living with grizzly bears on Russia’s Kamchatka Peninsula, studying their behaviour and learning to live alongside them.

He wrote four books on his work with the bears, which was also widely publicized on TV.

PBS in the United States and the BBC in Great Britain devoted programs to him.

Charlie’s brother, Gord still remembers bears visiting the two men on their porch in southern Alberta foothills country.

© 2018 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Alberta bear interactions
Alberta bear populations
Alberta black bears
Alberta grizzly bears
alberta naturalist
bears
Charlie Russell
Charlie Russell bears
Charlie Russell dead
Charlie Russell dies
Grizzly Bears

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News