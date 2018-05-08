‘A bear’s best friend:’ Alberta naturalist Charlie Russell dies at 76

An Alberta naturalist described as a bear’s best friend has died.

Charlie Russell, who spent decades trying to teach people how to live with bears instead of fearing them, died on Monday.

Russell, who was 76, grew up in a southern Alberta ranching family, the son of famed conservationist Andy Russell.

It was when he was helping his father shoot a documentary on bears that he discovered his own appreciation for the mighty animal.

Russell spent 12 years living with grizzly bears on Russia’s Kamchatka Peninsula, studying their behaviour and learning to live alongside them.

He wrote four books on his work with the bears, which was also widely publicized on TV.

PBS in the United States and the BBC in Great Britain devoted programs to him.

Charlie’s brother, Gord still remembers bears visiting the two men on their porch in southern Alberta foothills country.