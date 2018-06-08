Closures continue at Linnet Lake due to bears

Parks Canada is still warning people to stay away from certain parts of Linnet Lake in Waterton Lakes National Park because of a group of bears feeding in the area.

The group, which includes a mother and her cubs, has led to the closure of Linnet Lake trail and the surrounding area. Parks Canada said the mother has already displayed “defensive behavior” while protecting her cubs.

Watercraft are still allowed on the lake and the beach on the north side of the lake remains open.

The closure is in effect until further notice and carries a maximum fine of $25,000 for violation.