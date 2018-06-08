View full results
Canada
June 8, 2018 11:49 am
Updated: June 8, 2018 11:52 am

Closures continue at Linnet Lake due to bears

File - A black bear sow and her two cubs stand in a forest clearing

Parks Canada is still warning people to stay away from certain parts of Linnet Lake in Waterton Lakes National Park because of a group of bears feeding in the area.

The group, which includes a mother and her cubs, has led to the closure of Linnet Lake trail and the surrounding area. Parks Canada said the mother has already displayed “defensive behavior” while protecting her cubs.

A closure at Linnet Lake continues as a group of bears, including a mother and her cubs, have been feeding in the area.

Courtesy: Parks Canada

Watercraft are still allowed on the lake and the beach on the north side of the lake remains open.

The closure is in effect until further notice and carries a maximum fine of $25,000 for violation.

