Family of motorcyclist killed in hit-and-run pleads for driver to come forward

The family of a motorcycle driver who died after a collision with a van said in a statement Friday they will not have closure until the driver and the passenger who fled the scene come forward.

On Saturday, June 2, Matt Cave was driving down Portage Avenue when his motorcycle collided with a van crossing at Home Street.

“As you can well imagine the manner in which my brother was taken from us has been very traumatic,” sister Bonnie Benson wrote in a statement.

It was issued on behalf of Cave’s wife and two children.

“We will not fully have closure until the driver and passenger of the van who fled the scene are brought to justice.”

On Wednesday police said someone had been brought into custody, but was released after questioning.

Cave worked at the Marion Hotel and was well known in the St. Boniface community.

On Tuesday night more than one hundred riders gathered at the hotel, before making a procession to the scene of the crash.

Family in the statement thanked his friends and coworkers for coming together in one last ride.

“It was nice to see that my brother touched more lives than we even realized.”

A special thank-you was also given to first responders who rushed to the scene that afternoon.

“It has given us some comfort to know he was not alone.”

“You all tried your best and we thank you from the bottom of our hearts.”

Family said Cave was not only a bouncer, but an Heating Ventilation and Air Conditioning (HVAC) mechanic at DKJ mechanical.

“I will also remember the joy he took in taking things apart and rebuilding them,” the statement said.

The family is asking anyone may have witnessed the crash to call police.