Person questioned in fatal hit-and-run of motorcycle driver released

Winnipeg police took one person into custody this morning in connection with the fatal hit-and-run that killed a motorcycle driver over the weekend.

They were later released without charges.

On Saturday Matt Cave was driving his motorcycle down Portage Avenue when it collided with a van at Home Street.

The driver and occupant of that van fled the scene. The van was not stolen.

Tuesday morning police confirmed they had brought in one person for questioning.

Cave, 40, was a father of two.

Friends and colleagues told Global News Monday he was a proud dad who spoke often of his children while at work at the Marion Hotel.

At 7 p.m. Tuesday people will gather at the Marion and make their way to the scene of the crash, where a vigil will then be held.

Organizers said all are welcome.