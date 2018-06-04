Friends of motorcycle driver killed in crash mourning loss of ‘St. Boniface staple’

Coworkers of the man killed in a motorcycle crash in Winnipeg Saturday said the loss of their friend and colleague is hitting their community hard.

Matt Cave worked in security at the Marion Hotel, on Marion Street, for the past ten years. But over the weekend, colleagues learned Cave was fighting for his life in hospital after a collision with a van. He later died in hospital.

The occupants of the van fled the scene.

Cave was a father of two.

“He always talked about them,” Milanne Smith, with the Marion Hotel, said. “He was so proud of them.”

Photos of Cave taken from work show him, as friends said he always appeared, in his kilt.

“You always knew to just look for the Scottish guy in the kilt,” Dean Joss, manager, said.

“I’m not sure he ever lived in St. Boniface, but he was a St. Boniface staple.”

Cave was out on his motorcycle Saturday afternoon when the crash happened.’

Police said he was was travelling westbound on Portage Avenue when it collided with a van travelling north on Home Street around 2:15 p.m.

The unidentified driver of the van and a passenger ran from the scene, while other people nearby came to try to help the motorcyclist.

Cave’s friends and co-workers said they’re waiting for police to wrap their investigation, but said he was an experienced driver.

Police are asking for anyone who may have witnessed the crash or anyone with information to contact police at 204-986-7085 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

A vigil has been planned at the crash scene for Tuesday night.

Smith said memories of Cave are pouring in, she and coworkers will remember him for his smile.

“He was always happy,” Smith said. “Such a great guy.”