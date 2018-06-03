Man dies after Saturday’s motorcycle crash in Winnipeg

One man is dead after his motorcycle was involved in a collision with a van on Saturday afternoon.

Police said the motorcycle was travelling westbound on Portage Avenue when it collided with a van travelling north on Home Street around 2:15 p.m.

The man on the motorcycle was taken to hospital in critical condition, but he later died.

Police said the unidentified driver of the van and a passenger ran from the scene, while other people nearby came to try to help the motorcyclist.

Police are asking for anyone who may have witnessed the crash or anyone with information to contact police at 204-986-7085 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).