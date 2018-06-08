Steinbach RCMP searching for suspects who stole numerous taxidermy items
Steinbach RCMP is asking for the public’s help identifying suspects who stole numerous taxidermy items more than a year ago.
Police say sometime between Jan. 27 and Feb. 6, 2017, suspects broke into a commercial building which was in the process of being converted into a wildlife museum and stole mounted taxidermy items, including a golden eagle, a bald eagle, a rough-legged hawk, a great horned owl and a fawn.
“These items can only be described as being extremely unique and quite valuable to the owner,” police said in a release.
Anyone with information is being asked to contact the Steinbach RCMP at 204-326-4452, or Manitoba Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.
