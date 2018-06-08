View full results
Crime
June 8, 2018 2:34 pm

Steinbach RCMP searching for suspects who stole numerous taxidermy items

By Reporter  Global News

Steinbach RCMP received a report of a break and enter to a commercial building on Feb. 6, 2017.

Courtesy: Steinbach RCMP
A A

Steinbach RCMP is asking for the public’s help identifying suspects who stole numerous taxidermy items more than a year ago.

Police say sometime between Jan. 27 and Feb. 6, 2017, suspects broke into a commercial building which was in the process of being converted into a wildlife museum and stole mounted taxidermy items, including a golden eagle, a bald eagle, a rough-legged hawk, a great horned owl and a fawn.

A golden eagle, a bald eagle, a rough legged hawk, a great horned owl and a fawn are some of the items that were stolen.

Courtesy: Steinbach RCMP

READ MORE: Winnipeg Police arrest 2 people after stolen goods pawned

“These items can only be described as being extremely unique and quite valuable to the owner,” police said in a release.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact the Steinbach RCMP at 204-326-4452, or Manitoba Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

 

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Break And Enter
break and enter steinbach
Manitoba
Manitoba Crime Stoppers
RCMP
Steinbach
steinbach crime
Steinbach RCMP
steinbach wildlife museum
stolden taxidermy items steinbach
Taxidermy
thef

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News