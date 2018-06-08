RCMP looking for photos and videos of Inverary Resort fire as part of investigation

RCMP are asking people with photos and video of yesterday’s Inverary Resort fire to share them with police in order to help the investigation.

The fire, which broke out just after 2 a.m. on Thursday, destroyed the historic resort’s main lodge.

Guests who evacuated the building — some without their belongings — stood and watched as the massive fire tore through the lodge. By morning, it had been reduced to a pile of smouldering rubble.

Investigators from Victoria District RCMP are working with the Nova Scotia Office of the Fire Marshal to determine the circumstances that led to the fire.

Police are on scene speaking with people who were staying in the resort last night. #Baddeck #InveraryResort @globalhalifax pic.twitter.com/i0jdXlS9FQ — Natasha Pace (@NatashaPace) June 7, 2018

They’re looking for photos and videos of the fire, especially in its early stages between 2 a.m. and 3 a.m.

“Small details that show up in photos or videos might provide valuable information to our investigators,” said Staff Sgt. Darren Waidson, detachment commander of Victoria District RCMP, in a news release.

“We’re hoping people will share their photos and videos with us, which might give us a better chance of finding out how this devastating fire started.”

Those who may have images are asked to send them to Cpl. Gavin Naime by emailing Gavin.Naime@rcmp-grc.gc.ca