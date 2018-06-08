View full results
Canada
June 8, 2018 1:40 pm
Updated: June 8, 2018 1:41 pm

RCMP looking for photos and videos of Inverary Resort fire as part of investigation

Rebecca Lau | Global News By Reporter  Global News

RCMP are asking anyone who has photos or videos of the Inverary Resort fire to share them with police as part of the investigation.

Courtesy: Diana Weeks
RCMP are asking people with photos and video of yesterday’s Inverary Resort fire to share them with police in order to help the investigation.

The fire, which broke out just after 2 a.m. on Thursday, destroyed the historic resort’s main lodge.

WATCH: Massive fire destroys iconic Inverary Resort in Baddeck, N.S.

Guests who evacuated the building — some without their belongings — stood and watched as the massive fire tore through the lodge. By morning, it had been reduced to a pile of smouldering rubble.

This is what remains of the main lodge of the Inverary Resort in Baddeck, N.S. after a fire on Thursday.

Natasha Pace/ Global News

Investigators from Victoria District RCMP are working with the Nova Scotia Office of the Fire Marshal to determine the circumstances that led to the fire.

They’re looking for photos and videos of the fire, especially in its early stages between 2 a.m. and 3 a.m.

“Small details that show up in photos or videos might provide valuable information to our investigators,” said Staff Sgt. Darren Waidson, detachment commander of Victoria District RCMP, in a news release.

READ: Community of Baddeck, N.S. comes together in wake of Inverary Resort fire

“We’re hoping people will share their photos and videos with us, which might give us a better chance of finding out how this devastating fire started.”

Those who may have images are asked to send them to Cpl. Gavin Naime by emailing Gavin.Naime@rcmp-grc.gc.ca

Global News