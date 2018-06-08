View full results
Canada
June 8, 2018 1:13 pm
Updated: June 8, 2018 1:16 pm

Massive drug bust in Hamilton

By Reporter  Global News

Hamilton police have made a massive drug bust on the mountain.

An investigation began after police received information regarding suspected illegal drug trafficking at a home in the Upper Wentworth Street and Fennell Avenue area.

A search warrant was executed on Thursday and the following items were seized:

  • Approx. three-quarters of a kilogram of crystal methamphetamine
  • Approx. 8.5 ounces of cocaine
  • Approx. 4 kilograms of processed marijuana
  • Approx. 19,400 pills in 194 bottles of oxandrolone (steroids)
  • A sheet of prepared “shatter” (cannabis resin)
  • Hundreds of pills packaged for sale containing various levels of oxycodone, hydromorphone, codeine, Adderall, and Ritalin
  • Several prepackaged baggies / capsules of suspected fentanyl
  • Dozens of prepackaged vials of cannabis resin
  • Bags of edible candies containing THC
  • multiple boxes of 9 mm, .40 calibre, .38 calibre, .22 calibre, and shotgun ammunition
  • over $10,000 of bundled Canadian currency and other currency
  • other evidence including mobile phones, documentation, scales, cutting agent, equipment and packaging all consistent with illegal drug trafficking / production
  • Total value of drugs seized approx. $270,000
  • Total value of money seized approx. $10,500

The drugs are worth an estimated $270,000.

A 25-year-old man and a 24-year-year-old woman, both from Hamilton, have been arrested.

Both parties will appear in court on Friday, June 8, on multiple criminal charges.

