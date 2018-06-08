Massive drug bust in Hamilton

Hamilton police have made a massive drug bust on the mountain.

An investigation began after police received information regarding suspected illegal drug trafficking at a home in the Upper Wentworth Street and Fennell Avenue area.

READ MORE: Doug Ford’s Progressive Conservatives win majority government

A search warrant was executed on Thursday and the following items were seized:

Approx. three-quarters of a kilogram of crystal methamphetamine

Approx. 8.5 ounces of cocaine

Approx. 4 kilograms of processed marijuana

Approx. 19,400 pills in 194 bottles of oxandrolone (steroids)

A sheet of prepared “shatter” (cannabis resin)

Hundreds of pills packaged for sale containing various levels of oxycodone, hydromorphone, codeine, Adderall, and Ritalin

Several prepackaged baggies / capsules of suspected fentanyl

Dozens of prepackaged vials of cannabis resin

Bags of edible candies containing THC

multiple boxes of 9 mm, .40 calibre, .38 calibre, .22 calibre, and shotgun ammunition

over $10,000 of bundled Canadian currency and other currency

other evidence including mobile phones, documentation, scales, cutting agent, equipment and packaging all consistent with illegal drug trafficking / production

Total value of drugs seized approx. $270,000

Total value of money seized approx. $10,500

The drugs are worth an estimated $270,000.

READ MORE: 600-time donor celebrated at Hamilton blood donor clinic

A 25-year-old man and a 24-year-year-old woman, both from Hamilton, have been arrested.

Both parties will appear in court on Friday, June 8, on multiple criminal charges.