Massive drug bust in Hamilton
Hamilton police have made a massive drug bust on the mountain.
An investigation began after police received information regarding suspected illegal drug trafficking at a home in the Upper Wentworth Street and Fennell Avenue area.
A search warrant was executed on Thursday and the following items were seized:
- Approx. three-quarters of a kilogram of crystal methamphetamine
- Approx. 8.5 ounces of cocaine
- Approx. 4 kilograms of processed marijuana
- Approx. 19,400 pills in 194 bottles of oxandrolone (steroids)
- A sheet of prepared “shatter” (cannabis resin)
- Hundreds of pills packaged for sale containing various levels of oxycodone, hydromorphone, codeine, Adderall, and Ritalin
- Several prepackaged baggies / capsules of suspected fentanyl
- Dozens of prepackaged vials of cannabis resin
- Bags of edible candies containing THC
- multiple boxes of 9 mm, .40 calibre, .38 calibre, .22 calibre, and shotgun ammunition
- over $10,000 of bundled Canadian currency and other currency
- other evidence including mobile phones, documentation, scales, cutting agent, equipment and packaging all consistent with illegal drug trafficking / production
- Total value of drugs seized approx. $270,000
- Total value of money seized approx. $10,500
The drugs are worth an estimated $270,000.
A 25-year-old man and a 24-year-year-old woman, both from Hamilton, have been arrested.
Both parties will appear in court on Friday, June 8, on multiple criminal charges.
