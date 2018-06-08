600-time donor celebrated at Hamilton blood donor clinic

A Hamilton man says donating to Canadian Blood Services has become “a way of life.”

Joe Connors achieved his 600th donation on Friday morning at the Hamilton blood donor clinic in Ancaster. He’s hopeful that others will be inspired and see it as a way to save lives in the community.

Connors made his first whole blood donation while in high school in 1969. He started in the platelet program in 1984, and continues to donate every two weeks.

Connors says family was a driving force since “my parents were always encouraging us to get involved in stuff,” adding that his mother was a long-time donor.

In fact, he notes there’s a wartime photo of her on display in the clinic, from when people were “making donations for the people overseas.”