Mike Harris Jr. wins tight race in Kitchener-Conestoga

A familiar name will return to Queen’s Park as Mike Harris Jr. has claimed the riding of Kitchener-Conestoga in the 2018 Ontario election.

Harris defeated NDP candidate Kelly E. Dick and Joe Gowing of the Liberal party.

Harris’s father, Mike Harris Sr., was premier of Ontario from 1995 until 2002.

Harris Jr. was appointed as the candidate in the riding by party Leader Doug Ford on April 21, replacing Tory incumbent Michael Harris. Michael Harris initially announced he would step down for health reasons but was later cut loose by the party on April 21 amid a texting scandal.

The Michael Harris scandal broke just days after the former premier’s son was handily defeated in the PC nomination vote in the neighbouring Waterloo riding.

Harris Jr. was backed by some Conservative heavy-hitters as his father held a private fundraising dinner for him in Toronto on May 28. The keynote speaker at the $1,222-a-plate dinner was former prime minister Stephen Harper.