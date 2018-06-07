Bay of Quinte riding a tight race in Ontario election

It might be a tight race for the newly formed riding of Bay of Quinte.

Progressive Conservative MPP Todd Smith was elected for the previous Prince Edward-Hastings riding in 2011, and re-elected in 2014.

But Robert Quaiff, a long-time councillor and current mayor of Prince Edward County, stepped aside from his municipal work to run for the Liberals in 2018.

Although NDP candidate Joanne Belanger is also well-known in the community — she has been working as a chaplaincy leader at Nicholson Catholic College in Belleville — its expected that the race will be tight between the Liberal and PC candidates.

There have been some delays announced for polling stations in Bay of Quinte so results for this riding will not be available until 9:25 p.m. on Thursday night. There are reports that someone pulled a fire alarm at a polling station, and that the delays have nothing to do with polling machines.

