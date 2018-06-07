Bathurst-area man facing additional child pornography charges

A 28-year-old man from the Bathurst, N.B., area, is facing additional charges in connection with a child sexual abuse investigation.

New Brunswick RCMP have charged Richard Dorion of Grande-Anse with possession of child pornography, making child pornography and agreement or arrangement with another person by means of telecommunication to commit a sexual offence against a child.

He has also been charged with transmitting, making available and distributing child pornography, as well as breach of conditions.

Police previously charged Dorion with possession of child pornography on Jan. 15, following a search of a residence in Grande-Anse.

Several electronic devices were seized during a search on Sept. 6, 2017.

Dorion is scheduled to appear in court in Caraquet on July 3 to enter a plea.