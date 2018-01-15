N.B. man charged with possession of child pornography
A A
New Brunswick RCMP have charged a man from Grande-Anse, N.B., with possession of child pornography.
According to police, Richard Dorion, 28, is facing one count of possession of child pornography.
READ MORE: RCMP seeking 2 suspects after man shot during home invasion in New Brunswick
The charges date back to when police last searched a residence in Grande-Anse on Sept. 6, 2017.
Dorion was arrested and several electronic devices were seized.
WATCH: 16 people arrested on child pornography charges in Alberta: ALERT
He’s now scheduled to appear in Caraquet Provincial Court on Jan. 16 to enter a plea.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.