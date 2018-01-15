N.B. man charged with possession of child pornography

New Brunswick RCMP have charged a man from Grande-Anse, N.B., with possession of child pornography.

According to police, Richard Dorion, 28, is facing one count of possession of child pornography.

The charges date back to when police last searched a residence in Grande-Anse on Sept. 6, 2017.

Dorion was arrested and several electronic devices were seized.

He’s now scheduled to appear in Caraquet Provincial Court on Jan. 16 to enter a plea.