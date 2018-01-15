RCMP seeking 2 suspects after man shot during home invasion in New Brunswick
New Brunswick RCMP are looking for two suspects they believe are connected to a violent home invasion on Esgenoôpetitj First Nation early Monday morning.
According to the RCMP, officers were called to a home on Bayview Drive at approximately 2 a.m., to reports of a home invasion by two people in masks.
READ MORE: Driver of front-end loader allegedly damages home and liquor store in Cape Breton
When police arrived at the scene they found a 23-year-old man who had been shot in the leg.
The man was taken to Chaleur Regional Hospital in Bathurst, N.B., with what police describe as serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
WATCH: Older women targeted in Montreal home invasions
The Mounties say their investigation is ongoing but are asking anyone with information about the incident to call the RCMP at 506-766-3000 or contact Crime Stoppers.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.