January 15, 2018 2:13 pm

RCMP seeking 2 suspects after man shot during home invasion in New Brunswick

RCMP are investigating a violent home invasion on the Esgenoôpetitj First Nation

New Brunswick RCMP are looking for two suspects they believe are connected to a violent home invasion on Esgenoôpetitj First Nation early Monday morning.

According to the RCMP, officers were called to a home on Bayview Drive at approximately 2 a.m., to reports of a home invasion by two people in masks.

When police arrived at the scene they found a 23-year-old man who had been shot in the leg.

The man was taken to Chaleur Regional Hospital in Bathurst, N.B., with what police describe as serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The Mounties say their investigation is ongoing but are asking anyone with information about the incident to call the RCMP at 506-766-3000 or contact Crime Stoppers.

