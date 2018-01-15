Driver of front-end loader allegedly damages home and liquor store in Cape Breton

A Sydney man is in police custody on Monday after an alleged incident that left a home heavily damaged and a front-end loader crashed into a NSLC storefront.

Cape Breton Regional Police say the incident began at about 5 a.m., when they received reports that a front-end loader was attempting to demolish a home on Seaview Drive.

While they were en route, officers heard the machine had left the home and was travelling towards North Sydney.

Police spotted the front-end loader moving near the Northern Yacht Club, but they say the driver did not stop for them and entered the Superstore parking lot on King Street.

It’s alleged the driver stopped briefly, then crashed into the liquor outlet storefront.

Officers approached the machine, got the driver to come out, and arrested a 51-year-old man.

According to police, no one was injured in the incident and there was nobody inside the home or the NSLC store. However, the front-end loader did knock down a power pole on Seaview Drive and Nova Scotia Power was called in to repair it.

Police say the driver and the owner of the home know each other.

The police investigation continues and charges are pending.