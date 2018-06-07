2018 CMT Awards: Complete list of winners

The CMT Music Awards took place Wednesday night at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, with awards presented to honour the best in country music.

After things kicked off with a hilarious sketch spoofing the royal wedding, awards were handed out in a variety of categories, with Blake Shelton emerging as the night’s big winner by walking away with two awards, with I’ll Name the Dogs winning for Male Video of the Year and Video of the Year.

READ MORE: Blake Shelton jokingly burns Luke Bryan over his offer to officiate his wedding

See below for the complete list of winners:

Video of the Year

Bebe Rexha feat. Florida Georgia Line – “Meant To Be”

WINNER: Blake Shelton – “I’ll Name The Dogs”

Brett Young – “Mercy”

Brothers Osborne – “It Ain’t My Fault”

Carrie Underwood feat. Ludacris – “The Champion”

Dan + Shay – “Tequila”

Jason Aldean – “You Make It Easy”

Justin Timberlake feat. Chris Stapleton – “Say Something”

Kane Brown feat. Lauren Alaina – “What Ifs”

Kelsea Ballerini – “Legends”

Luke Combs – “When It Rains It Pours”

Thomas Rhett – “Marry Me”

Male Video of the Year

WINNER: Blake Shelton – “I’ll Name The Dogs”

Dustin Lynch – “Small Town Boy”

Jason Aldean – “You Make It Easy”

Jon Pardi – “Heartache On The Dance Floor”

Luke Bryan – “Light It Up”

Thomas Rhett – “Marry Me”

Female Video of the Year

Carly Pearce – “Every Little Thing”

WINNER: Carrie Underwood feat. Ludacris – “The Champion”

Kelsea Ballerini – “Legends”

Lauren Alaina – “Doin’ Fine”

Maren Morris – “I Could Use A Love Song”

Miranda Lambert – “Tin Man” From 2017 ACM Awards

Duo Video of the Year

Big & Rich – “California”

Brothers Osborne – “It Ain’t My Fault”

WINNER: Dan + Shay – “Tequila”

Florida Georgia Line – “Smooth”

High Valley – “She’s With Me”

Tim McGraw & Faith Hill – “Speak To A Girl”

Group Video of the Year

Lady Antebellum – “You Look Good”

LANco – “Greatest Love Story”

WINNER: Little Big Town – “When Someone Stops Loving You”

Midland – “Make A Little”

Old Dominion – “No Such Thing As A Broken Heart”

Rascal Flatts – “Yours If You Want It”

Zac Brown Band – “My Old Man”

Breakthrough Video of the Year

WINNER: Carly Pearce – “Every Little Thing”

Danielle Bradbery – “Sway”

Devin Dawson – “All On Me”

LANco – “Greatest Love Story”

Russell Dickerson – “Yours”

Walker Hayes – “You Broke Up With Me”

Collaborative Video of the Year

Bebe Rexha feat. Florida Georgia Line – “Meant To Be”

Carrie Underwood feat. Ludacris – “The Champion”

Cole Swindell feat. Dierks Bentley – “Flatliner”

Justin Timberlake feat. Chris Stapleton – “Say Something”

WINNER: Kane Brown feat. Lauren Alaina – “What Ifs”

Thomas Rhett feat. Maren Morris – “Craving You”

CMT Performance of the Year

“From 2017 CMT Artists of the Year”: Andra Day, Common, Little Big Town, Lee Ann Womack and Danielle Bradbery – “Stand Up For Something”

WINNER: “From CMT Crossroads”: Backstreet Boys and Florida Georgia Line – “Everybody”

“From 2017 CMT Music Awards”: Charles Kelley, Jason Aldean, Darius Rucker and Derek Trucks – “Midnight Rider”

“From CMT Crossroads”: Earth, Wind & Fire and Lady Antebellum – “September”

“From 2017 CMT Artists of the Year”: Jason Aldean, Keith Urban, Chris Stapleton and Little Big Town – “I Won’t Back Down”

“From 2017 CMT Music Awards”: Keith Urban feat. Carrie Underwood – “The Fighter”