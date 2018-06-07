Downtown Winnipeg Farmers’ Market heads outdoors for the summer season

A popular Winnipeg market will head outside for the first time this year on Thursday.

The Downtown Winnipeg Farmers’ Market will be open at Manitoba Hydro Place and along Edmonton Street from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. every Thursday for the next several months.

As a result, Edmonton Street will be closed between Portage and Graham every Thursday from 8 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., beginning today and lasting until Sept. 27.

The market is open year-round and features a wide range of Manitoba-made products including vegetables and fruits, baking, meat, fish, cheese, crafts, and jewelry.