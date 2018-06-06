Vancouver will now list election candidates randomly instead of alphabetically

The City of Vancouver is moving ahead and changing how candidates’ names appear on the ballot come voting day. This is after one councillor said ballots in alphabetical order gave an unfair advantage to those whose last names start with A, B, C and D.

So, during the city’s next municipal elections, mayoral, councillor and Park Board commissioner candidates will show up in random order.

“Research has shown many voters are more likely to vote for those listed first on a ballot, meaning that candidates at the top of an alphabetical list are perceived to have an advantage over those lower down,” read a statement from the city.

Coun. Andrea Reimer, who spearheaded the motion, says this will even the odds.

“People who have all the qualities that we would hope for an elected official tell me that they’re not going to run because they don’t believe they have any chance because their last name starts with an ‘M’ or an ‘R’ or an ‘S’ or God forbid, a ‘W’ or a ‘Z,’” Reimer said.

The city has set aside $235,000 to help inform residents about the changes.

Reimer said that even though she’s not seeking re-election, this is an issue that she has thought needed to be addressed for some time.

The motion passed but was opposed by Councillors Melissa de Genova, Elizabeth Ball and Adrienne Carr.