IHIT seeks public’s help in identifying suspects in Gavinder Grewal murder 

Homicide investigators are releasing surveillance footage of two vehicles and two men believed to be associated with the death of a 30-year-old North Vancouver man.

The 2017 death of Gavinder Grewal remains unsolved and the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) is hoping the public will be able to help in the investigation.

IHIT released images of two vehicles — a Lexus RX350 and a Nissan Titan — that they believe are associated with Grewal’s murder.

“We are hoping that somebody will look at those photographs and recognize the males depicted in those photographs and let us know,” Cpl. Frank Jang said at a news conference on Wednesday.

“Little things like this can make a huge impact on a homicide investigation so today we could have a tremendous breakthrough in the case so I urge everybody to look at those photographs and contact IHIT if you recognize either of them.”

Photos show two persons of interest believed to be associated with the black Nissan Titan.

The first man, seen in the surveillance photo below, is described as 20 to 25 years old, wearing a black jacket and white shirt.

The second man, pictured below, is described as around 25 to 30 years old with a beard and wearing a toque and dark jacket.

IHIT said Grewal was associated with gang activity but did not go into specific gang associations.

His murder was targeted and linked to other gang violence in the Lower Mainland, according to IHIT.

Jang said investigators have spoken to a significant number of people about the case, including Grewal’s family and friends.

“After six months, Mr. Grewal’s investigation hasn’t been in the media in some time and I’m hoping we can resurrect his investigation in the public’s eye today,” Jang said.

“The community should be appalled by any homicide that happens in the community.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the IHIT information line at 1-877-551-4448 or by email at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca