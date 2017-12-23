IHIT investigating murder of North Vancouver man linked to gang activity

Homicide investigators say they are looking into the death of a 30-year-old North Vancouver man.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) said Gavinder Grewal was found dead in an apartment just before 8 p.m. on Friday in the 1500-block of Fern Street.

IHIT spokesperson Cpl. Frank Jang said Grewal was “affiliated” with the home in which he was found, and that he was discovered by a family member.

IHIT in #NorthVancouver for man found dead in apartment in 1500 block Fern St. ID’ed as 30y/o Gavinder Grewal. Believed to be targeted. pic.twitter.com/KAzk8JH7Kd — IHIT (@HomicideTeam) December 23, 2017

Jang said the circumstances surrounding Grewal’s death remain under investigation.

However, police said they believe the incident was targeted “and linked to other gang violence in the Lower Mainland.”

“Right now we’re working with our partners from [The Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit] as well as the local gang enforcement units to exactly find out what his current affiliations were,” said Jang.

In 2015, Abbotsford police issued a warning about Grewal and two other men who they said posed “risk of significant harm to the safety of the community.”