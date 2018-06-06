Crime
Trio of teens charged in connection with south London vandalism spree

London police say they've charged three teens after a string of vandalism incidents early Saturday morning.

A trio of teens is facing nearly two dozen mischief charges in connection with a vandalism spree over the weekend.

London police say the incidents happened in the south end of the city early Saturday morning. A school, home, bus shelter and multiple vehicles were targeted.

It’s estimated the vandalism caused more than $23,000 in damage. Windows were the main targets.

As a result of the investigation, police say three teens, 14, 16 and 17, now face 19 counts of mischief under $5,000 and one count of mischief over $5,000.

As all three suspects are minors they can’t be named publicly.

