St. Thomas police searching for rock-throwing suspects

Police in the St. Thomas area are on the lookout for whoever is lobbing rocks at passing motorists.

Officers with the St. Thomas Police Service helped the local OPP investigate after receiving reports of rocks thrown from the train bridge in the Barwick Street area onto Highway 3 around 6:30 p.m. on Monday.

The investigation showed the rocks hit a passing motorcyclist on the expressway and damaged his helmet.

Witnesses reported seeing teenagers fleeing from the area. Officers searched the area but didn’t find anyone. The suspects were described as being female with purple hair carrying a backpack and a male wearing an orange sweater.

A second call came in around 10 p.m. the same evening reporting a similar incident, but this time the rocks hit a vehicle and broke its windshield.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the St. Thomas Police Service at 519-631-1224 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).